Must Read: Gucci Launches First Entirely Sustainable Collection, The Visual Language of Protest

Lil Nas X for Gucci Off the Grid. Photo: Harmony Korine

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Gucci launches first entirely sustainable collection

To celebrate the launch of its first-ever entirely sustainable collection, Gucci released a treehouse-centered campaign that features an eclectic group, including Jane Fonda, Lil Nas X, King Princess and more. The collection, dubbed "Gucci Off the Grid," uses only recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials, and comprises luggage, accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear. {Fashionista inbox}

The visual language of protest

The protests for social justice that have erupted globally since George Floyd was killed by police haven't had a unifying or recognizable dress code until this past weekend. Organizers of South Carolina's Million Man March for racial justice on June 14 called on participants to wear their Sunday best. Vanessa Friedman spoke with Leo Jones, the mastermind behind the march, for The New York Times, who said the point of the dress code was to "reframe the narrative and build a sense of joy" in their community. {The New York Times}

How Black women use grillz to assert their power

Long before social media, Black women in music wore grillz as a way to flaunt their wealth and convey their "boss" status. Now, in the age of Instagram and Beyoncé, the bejeweled mouthpieces have become "both a reclamation of power and a fashion statement." {Elle}

Brands rethink Pride marketing

Due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests, brands have delayed their pro-LGBTQ marketing campaigns, which have historically been a key way for them to connect with customers. The good news is that the one-off glittery, rainbow merchandise is being replaced with more impactful campaigns and donations that will extend well beyond the month of June. {Business of Fashion}

The fashion system needs a reboot

"The fashion industry has been spinning this web of fibs, obfuscations and misdirection for years," writes Robin Givhan in a piece for The Washington Post. Now that the pandemic has put it on hold, the industry has an opportunity to confront its broken reality and position itself for a better future. In speaking to designers like Rachel Comey and fashion executives like Julie Gilhart, Givhan addresses the reboot fashion needs to survive. {The Washington Post}

MAC Cosmetics teamed up Teyana Taylor on a '90s-inspired makeup collection

MAC Cosmetics is launching a makeup collection in collaboration with Teyana Taylor. The company shared the news on Instagram with an image of Taylor that evokes '90s glamour — think high-top fade and extra glossy lips. There's no word on when the capsule will drop, but we do know that it's inspired by Harlem and the singer's love of the '90s. {Essence}

Blogger Julia Berolzheimer is shutting down her fashion line Gal Meets Glam

Gal Meets Glam, the fashion line started by blogger Julia Berolzheimer two years ago, is going out of business on Aug. 8. Berolzheimer announced the news on her blog on Tuesday, saying that "differences in design direction, company operations and brand values, ultimately became points of contention so large" that she decided to part ways with her business partner and cease operations. {Gal Meets Glam}

