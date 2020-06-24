Must Read: 'Harper's Bazaar' Highlights 'Voices of Hope', Luxury Brands Aren't Giving up on Fashion Month

Photos: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Harper's Bazaar

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Harper's Bazaar highlights 'Voices of Hope'

For the summer issue of Harper's Bazaar, the glossy has chosen to highlight the work of women fighting for change, whether it be racial justice or climate reform. Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns interviews five women — Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, public health expert Dr. Leana Wen and New York State gubernatorial aide Melissa DeRosa — about their visions for a post-Covid-19 world. {Harper's Bazaar}

Luxury brands aren't giving up on fashion month

The rest of the world might be canceling events or filling up audiences with houseplants, but as far as the fashion industry is concerned, the show must go on. Business of Fashion's new Senior Europe Correspondent Robert Williams details why luxury brands like Dior and Burberry are insisting on keeping things business-as-usual come September. {Business of Fashion}

India's luxury bridal industry faces post-lockdown challenges

With weddings either canceled, postponed or downsized, the bridal sector is facing challenges worldwide. But in India, where bridal couture had been one of the biggest drivers of growth in the fashion industry, designers are still feeling cautiously optimistic. Rujuta Vaidya explains how jewelry and virtual appointments play into that outlook for Vogue Business. {Vogue Business}

The Crayon Case's direct-to-consumer success

As retailers like Sephora sign on to Aurora James's 15 Percent Pledge, Black-owned businesses are finding themselves in the focus of stores which might have overlooked them before. The Crayon Case, a direct-to-consumer cosmetics brand launched by Raynell "Supa Cent" Steward, is one such label in the beauty world. Still, as Rachel Strugatz writes, Supa Cent has built a multimillion-dollar business with a dedicated following on her own — who needs Sephora? {Business of Fashion}

