How to Shop Target's Designer Dress Collection on Saturday

Cushnie for Target. Photo: Courtesy of Target

The time has almost come for us to get our hands on Target's highly anticipated designer dress collaboration with Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy. The retailer announced in May that it had teamed up with the three female-founded labels on a size-inclusive assortment of more than 70 dresses, giving us weeks to make room in our closets for the cheery warm-weather wares.

Dropping June 6 online and June 15 in select stores, fans of Cushnie's clean silhouettes, Lisa Marie Fernandez's beachy pieces and LoveShackFancy's playful prints better act fast, because Target's limited-edition designer collaborations tend to sell out pretty quickly. To avoid any sartorial heartbreak, we've provided all the timing and availability details below, as well as shoppable galleries that will direct you to buy your dress(es) of choice once the collection goes live.

For U.S. shoppers, the collection will be available in select stores and online.

The entire collection (including all sizes and styles) will go live on Target's site and app on Saturday, June 6 at 3 a.m. EST.

Assortment will vary by store (please check the Target Store Locator for availability).

There will not be product limits for this collection.

The Designer Dress Collection has a 30-day return policy versus our standard 90-day return policy. RedCard holders receive a 30-day return policy plus an additional 30 days.

International shipping will not be available for this collection.

See the entire collection with prices, shoppable starting June 6, in the galleries below.

Cushnie for Target

Lisa Marie Fernandez for Target

LoveShackFancy for Target

