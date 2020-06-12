ISABEL MARANT FIRST ONLINE SALE

Arguably one of the most anticipated deal-happy events among fashion lovers is Isabel Marant Sample Sale!

Isabel Marant rarely discounts anything it offers, whether it's Isabel Marant Collection or Etoile. So it's a pretty big deal that we are hosting its first online sample sale!

The seven-day event will feature ready-to-wear for men and women, shoes, handbags and accessories. Fans can expect to pick up edgy, Parisian chic and carefree bohemian designs at the best price.

When: Monday, June 15th – Sunday, June 21st

The sale will open at 8am PDT – 11am EDT.

