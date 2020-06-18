Must Read: Joan Smalls Launches DonateMyWage Platform, New York Fashion Week Needs a Revamp

Photo: Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for amfAR

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Joan Smalls launches DonateMyWage.org

Earlier this month, model Joan Smalls committed to donating 50% of her salary for the remainder of the year to organizations fighting for racial equality. She's following up on this promise by inviting others to join her, partnering with the Nashville-based entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu to launch DonateMyWage.org. It's an online donation platform that enables users to calculate potential charitable donations based on their annual salaries and then directs them to various groups worth supporting. "My hope is that Donate My Wage will help educate those that are interested in being an active participant in the Black Lives Matter movement and bring needed attention to organizations that require monetary support to continue their important work," Smalls said in a statement. "This is just the beginning and together our impact can be so much more." Her agency, IMG Models, has pledged $250,000 towards the effort. {Fashionista Inbox}

New York Fashion Week needs a revamp, says Booth Moore

For her latest "Moore From L.A." column, WWD Executive West Coast Editor Booth More tackles the issue of New York Fashion Week. As beloved American fashion houses shut down (Sies Marjan) and marquee designers bow out of the Spring 2021 schedule (Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors), what can we expect in September? More digital activations, probably; perhaps a bigger Hollywood influence. But really, it might be the opportunity for a larger shift. "Perhaps what New York fashion and New York Fashion Week need to reinvent is a changing of the elite guard that allows more visibility into that struggle," Moore argues. "Out with the gloss, in with the grassroots. That would be uniquely American and uniquely of this moment." {WWD}

Bustle Digital Group's Tiffany Reid details racist incident at Paris Fashion Week

In an op-ed published on Business of Fashion, Tiffany Reid — currently fashion director at Bustle Digital Group and formerly style director at Hearst Women's Fashion Group — recounted racism she experienced at a recent Paris Fashion Week, when she attempted to enter a building for an event and was threatened by a white woman who accused her of trying to steal. "As a professional black woman working in the fashion industry, I've worked hard — oftentimes harder than most — fighting to climb the ranks, reaching a point where I can hold my head up high and be proud of my accomplishments," she writes, as told to Lindsey Granger. "This woman justified her physical and verbal attack solely based on the color of my skin, as that was all she could see. Not the hard work, dedication and passion I've put into building myself up. None of that mattered. The only thing that mattered to her was the threat of my black skin." {Business of Fashion}

Fixing the whitewashed influencer pay gap

Alexandra Mondalek spoke to content creators, agents, strategists and other experts about how to tackle diversity in the influencer space, for Business of Fashion. The issue goes beyond casting Black talent in your campaigns and inviting them to your events, the piece explains — it's about compensating them equally, representing them fairly on third-party influencer marketing platforms and addressing larger, systemic issues within the industry (such as biases in social media algorithms). {Business of Fashion}

Allbirds introduces underwear

Last year, Allbirds ventured outside of footwear when it launched socks. Now, it's introducing underwear into the mix, with Trino Undies. There are five pieces total — a boxer brief, a thong, a brief, a shortie and a bralette, all made with its Trino fabric (which first debuted with the socks). They're available in a range of fun colors, like Aloe green and Malibu orange, and prices range from $18 for the brief to $30 for the bralette. (Fashionista Inbox}

Vogue and the CFDA's "A Common Thread" announces second round of grant recipients

On Wednesday, Vogue and the CFDA released the list of companies that would be receiving grants from "A Common Thread," as part of its second round of awards, valued at $2,015,000. Harlem's Fashion Row's non-profit, Icon360, will get $1,000,000; the remaining $1,015,000 will be split between 36 enterprises, which include Adam Lippes LLC, Alejandra Alonso Rojas – Alonso USA Fashion LLC, Chromat, Cushnie, Edie Parker, Fe Noel Inc., Glemaud Industries INC., Naeem Khan LTD., Studio One Eighty Nine and Tabitha Simmons Accessories, Inc. You can find all grant recipients here. {Fashionista Inbox}

