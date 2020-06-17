Must Read: Kerby Jean-Raymond Discusses Defunding the Police, How Black Women Built the Plus-Size Industry

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Kerby Jean-Raymond discusses defunding the police

In an interview with HighSnobiety's Jian DeLeon, Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond discusses the importance of fighting to defund the police. "Right now, I’m only lending you my likeness so that you can bring attention to defunding the police. That's the trade-off," he says. In addition to detailing how we can do more to achieve this goal, he also takes the CFDA to task for its "fucking watered-down, bubblegum-ass statement that didn't address the issues" and explains why lists of Black designers are disrespectful to the designers themselves. {HighSnobiety}

How Black women built the plus-size industry

As the plus-size movement gains traction in the fashion industry, a key group is being left behind: the Black women who built the movement itself. Whether it's on the runways or in Instagram campaigns, the public faces of the plus-size industry rarely reflect its foundations. For Stylecaster, Jess Sims talks to five Black women who are trailblazers in the space to ask, "Why can't we reap the benefits of the industry we helped create?" {Stylecaster}

Beverly Johnson speaks out about racism in fashion

In 1974, Beverly Johnson became the first Black model to cover Vogue, a move which should have been a watershed moment for the fashion industry. Instead, Johnson writes in an op-ed for Washington Post, she received lower compensation than her white peers and was "reprimanded for requesting black photographers, makeup artists and hairstylists for photo shoots." And nearly 50 years later, things haven't improved, prompting the supermodel to call for the "Beverly Johnson Rule" to be implemented at Condé Nast. {Washington Post}

Condé Nast has a classism problem

The biggest magazine publisher has come under much scrutiny in recent weeks over issues of racism and racial discrimination. But, says former Vogue Men's Special Projects Editor Bonnie Morrison, Condé Nast also has a classism problem that is knotted up at its core. Low entry-level salaries and hiring practices informed by social connections create a barrier of entry which is too high for most. {Business of Fashion}

Kenzo collaborates with Vans

In his first collaboration as creative director at Kenzo, Felipe Oliveira Baptista splashed three archival prints on Vans sneakers. There's also an accompanying ready-to-wear capsule collection, and a skateboard done in collaboration with The Skateroom (with 100% of the profits going "to empower at-risk youth in Jamaica: Freedom Skatepark"), in case you want to skate in the full look. {Fashionista Inbox}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.