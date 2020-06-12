Great Outfits in Fashion History: Leighton Meester Is Peachy-Keen in Chloé

This is the ideal summer tan look (but keep the tan faux, please!).

Photo: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In the years that "Gossip Girl" was on the air, the fashion industry spent a lot of time obsessing over Blake Lively, with her Cali-girl blonde hair and designer BFFs. But what people were overlooking in the process was co-star Leighton Meester, who delivered bigger risks — think: a full Louis Vuitton Fall 2009 look at that year's Met Gala — and a more relatable mix in her personal appearances.

Now, I know what you're thinking: But Tyler, you're clearly biased because you prefer Blair to Serena! You are not wrong, and that is for another essay. Still, hear me out: People slept on Meester back in the late aughts, and I can prove it!

Meester attended a party to celebrate the opening of Chloé's Los Angeles boutique in April 2009 wearing this peach-toned look from the brand's Spring 2009 collection, which marked the debut of then-creative director Hannah MacGibbon (who was also criminally underrated, but I digress!). She swapped the brown leather belt from the runway for a belt in the same fabric, creating a seamless look when paired with the peach-toned Christian Louboutins. They're a platform style created for 3.1 Phillip Lim's Spring 2009 show, but they look made for that Chloé dress with the matching shades and contrasting textures.

It all goes brilliantly with Meester's (hopefully fake!) tan, which is played up further with her loose waves and bronzed makeup look. Frankly, I think it's the ideal summer look — if you're going anywhere, that is. But if you're not, and you want to fake it on your next Zoom, here are some peachy tops and fake tan pairings to try.

