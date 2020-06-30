Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Lizzo's Cheeto-Colored Smoky Eyes

Accompanied by the tiniest custom Valentino bag for housing 'all of [her] f*cks to give.'

Lizzo at the 2019 American Music Awards. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Lizzo is a treasure. That's just a fact, not even an opinion. With her seemingly boundless talent (have you seen her playing the flute?), catchy as hell music, messages of self-love, penchant for social activism and hilarious social media presence, there's a whole lot to revere about the musician. Then, there's her approach to fashion and beauty.

Lizzo's personal style is fun and whimsical in the most delightful way, with bold silhouettes, vibrant colors, playful accessories, statement-making combos and tongue-in-cheek touches appearing in every single look. One particularly memorable example was her ensemble at the 2019 American Music Awards, a custom traffic-cone-orange ruffled dress by Valentino with Cheeto-colored smoky eyes to match.

Lizzo at the 2019 American Music Awards. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The glorious crowning touch on the look was the teeny Valentino handbag — "big enough for my fucks to give," as the singer noted in her own Instagram caption. The comical accessory was so diminutive that Lizzo had to clutch it between two fingers (with dazzling, crystal-encrusted nails, no less). Like I said: Treasure.

"I really wanted to create a fun, ethereal look that was soft but still eye catching. I thought of a beautiful sorbet or a delicious desert and came up with this orange dreamsickle [sic] look," wrote makeup artist Alexx Mayo, who was behind the look, in an Instagram caption at the time.

Mayo was also kind enough to provide the full beauty breakdown, listing out each of the products used. (Spoiler alert: Lizzo's Urban Decay ambassadorship certainly played a role, as most of the products involved were the brand's.) In the gallery below, we've rounded up a selection of the products the beauty pro used to create Lizzo's simultaneously ethereal and electric look.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.