Great Outfits in Fashion History: Logan Browning in High-Sheen Halpern

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In just a few short years, Halpern has consistently turned out high-wattage collections that are pretty much ready to go from runway to red carpet — or Studio 54 dance floor. And designer Michael Halpern has gotten some love from the Hollywood crowd: Lupita Nyong'o wore one of his sequined gowns to the 2017 premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' Sandra Bullock one of his tops to the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Still, whenever the British brand gets a celebrity credit, it's exciting, almost as if the A-lister and their styling team are giving a nod for those in the know of a very cool, very sparkly secret.

One of the latest instances of this also happens to be one of the most memorable: Logan Browning wore a light blue organza mini dress from his Spring 2019 collection to a pre-SAG Awards party in January, styled by Wayman and Micah. It featured a big bow on one shoulder that cascaded down into a dramatic train — perfect for making an entrance at the Chateau Marmont or, say, sashaying down a red carpet. Well, the actor successfully did both, and even took it up another notch with a bold blue eyeshadow look by Tasha Reiko Brown to match it.

Just the idea of gathering for a dance party right now feels quite premature, but it's fun to imagine all the things we'd wear. And a colorful, eye-catching party dress, just like Browning's, is at the top of the list. See some styles inspired by it in the gallery below:

