Matthew Williams of Alyx is Givenchy's New Creative Director

Matthew Williams. Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Givenchy just announced its newest creative director: Matthew Williams, founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM.

After three years with Claire Waight Keller at the helm, the French fashion house revealed on Monday that Williams would be taking over via social media.

"It's been my lifelong dream to be in this position and it's really surreal that it's finally here," the designer said in a voice note shared on Givenchy's official Instagram account. "At the same time it's bittersweet, because we're living in unprecedented times in the world. I just hope in some way I can bring hope and... with my community and colleagues, bring positive change for our industry and for the world. I'd like to use this platform to do so."

Prior to joining Givenchy, Williams founded his label, 1017 ALYX 9SM, and collaborated with a host of giants of pop culture, from Kanye West (who gave Williams his first big break) to Lady Gaga. He has also been a close collaborator with Virgil Abloh and Heron Preston, and worked at Alexander McQueen in the past.

At Givenchy, he follows Waight Keller, who was the first woman creative director at the brand and whose tenure there will partly be remembered for the designs she created for the likes of Meghan Markle.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.