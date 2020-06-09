Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomi Campbell in Embellished Azzedine Alaïa

The model and designer frequently worked together, but they also functioned as family to one another behind the scenes.

Naomi Campbell in Azzedine Alaïa, 2013. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Much has been written about the "father-daughter" relationship between supermodel Naomi Campbell and late designer Azzedine Alaïa. For all the words that could be said, though, there's perhaps no more fitting memorial to their relationship than the fashion magic they created together.

Besides professionally modeling Alaïa's looks, Campbell also frequently picked the designer's dresses to wear to parties, galas and red carpets. One of my personal favorites is the dress she wore in September 2013 to a party in celebration of Alaïa's Spring 2014 collection at Paris Fashion Week. A straightforward description of the dress — a form-fitting beaded look — would never do justice to the masterful way that Alaïa transformed that simple idea into something memorable through the sculptural neck and shoulder shapes and the unique placement of the beads. Campbell wisely paired the dress with a few oversized cocktail rings, a jewel-toned clutch and a sleek bob, letting the dress do most of the talking for itself.

See some other embellished options currently on the market that pay homage to Campbell's iconic look below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.