What Fashionista Editors Are Buying From the Net-A-Porter Sale

Photo: Imaxtree

We have fantastic news: Net-a-Porter kicked off its bi-annual sale on Monday, meaning that the prices on all of those trendy pieces we could only flirt with before have been reduced, so we can now entertain the idea of actually owning them. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 50% off (!) on a huge number of designer goodies, from ready-to-wear to shoes, so we've gone ahead and picked our favorite discounted pieces to help you navigate the sea of on-sale fashion. Take a look below to see what we'll be scooping up from the seasonal blowout. Happy shopping!

25 Gallery 25 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

