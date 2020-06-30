New York Fashion Week Is Being Shortened to Three Days for Spring 2021

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As the world grapples with the fallout of Covid-19, different fashion capitals are coming forward with solutions to the question that's been looming since February: What should be done about fashion week?

On Tuesday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced that New York Fashion Week would compress the Spring 2021 schedule so that all the shows fit into three days. The plan, according to WWD, is to host all events from September 14 to 16, with the option to expand into September 17 if there's enough demand.

This abridged schedule will be possible in part due to the fact that none of the presentations are expected to be live, with audiences.

"We can fit the same amount of shows into three days because of no need for travel time in between the shows," vice president of marketing and events for the CFDA Mark Beckham told WWD. He went on to clarify that the three-day schedule is just being proposed for this season, and no decision has yet been made about how to handle future New York Fashion Weeks.

Beckham also noted that financial pressures brought on by the pandemic "may cause some designers to skip this season." Notably, both Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors — two of New York Fashion Week's biggest names — have already declared their intent not to show on the schedule this September. (Kors plans to do an event of some kind promoting his Spring 2021 collection in October.) The CFDA is also reportedly planning to provide any brands that choose to participate with "digital resources" for showcasing their collections and "maximiz[ing] exposure." All participating brands will be able to list their shows or events for free on the official CFDA calendar, whether or not they're CFDA members.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.