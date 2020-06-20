13 Chic Beach Cover-ups on Sale That'll Help You Embrace Summer

Photo: Courtesy of Rouje

Swim cover-ups have long been overlooked. I'll admit, I can recall countless summers of throwing on a T-shirt or a pair of denim cutoffs to make my way to some welcoming body of water. But as I've watched influencers flock to the pristine beaches worldwide in everything from tropical button-downs to crocheted mini dresses over the past few years, it's become abundantly clear that what you wear to get from concrete to sand is worthy of a fashion statement.

So, to help you master the après swim — or avant swim, depending — aesthetic, we've rounded up several cover-up options on sale. Shop them all below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.