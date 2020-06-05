9 Summer Bags on Sale From Black-Owned Fashion Brands

Photo: Imaxtree

As more people make their way out of their homes, there's no better time to get a new handbag. Ahead, we've rounded up everything from a fringed belt bag to a brightly colored leather tote — both of which are spacious enough to carry your hand sanitizer, sunscreen, gloves and maybe even a book. The best part? They're all on sale and are all from covetable and sustainably-minded Black-owned brands, like Brother Vellies and Vavvoune. Happy hunting!

9 Gallery 9 Images

