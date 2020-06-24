Paris Fashion Week Will Go On After All

Despite Covid-19 concerns and more designers abandoning the traditional fashion calendar, there will be (some) Spring 2021 shows in the French capital this fall.

Photo: Imaxtree

The status of the Spring 2021 fashion weeks has been up in the air amid a global pandemic, an economic downturn, protests against police brutality across the globe and a growing dissatisfaction with the ways things have always been done in the industry, particularly when it comes to the traditional calendar. The men's and haute couture shows, which typically take place in the summer, have been canceled or moved online to all-digital formats. But it seems, at least in Paris, the show will go on, literally, this fall.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the French fashion industry's governing body, announced on Wednesday that Paris Fashion Week will indeed take place — physical runway shows and all — from September 28 through October 8, for Spring 2021. The programming will feature both live events and a digital platform for participants to showcase new womenswear collections. It "will comply for its implementation to the recommendations of public authorities," according to a press release.

Though a preliminary schedule has yet to be released, we can start taking guesses as to who will and won't be on it. Dior is likely a yes: In a virtual press conference on Monday, brand CEO and president Pietro Beccari said that it plans on showing a collection in September and that "we hope to have some audience, if not a full room." Saint Laurent might be a maybe, as it recently revealed it would be reevaluating how and when it releases new lines, "following a plan conceived with an up-to-date perspective, driven by creativity."

New York, London and Milan fashion weeks have yet to share their plans for the Spring 2021 season.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.