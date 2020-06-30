Retrofete Is Hiring A Logistics Production Assistant In New York, NY

Taking its name from a fusion of synonyms for “vintage” and “party,” Retrofête celebrates the glamour and opulence of decades past.

About Retrofête: Taking its name from a fusion of synonyms for “vintage” and “party,” Retrofête celebrates the glamour and opulence of decades past. Retrofête is for the girl who demands to be noticed; she’s confident, seductive, vivacious and sophisticated-she isn’t at the party, she IS the party.

Position: Logistics Production Assistant

Main Responsibilities:

Manage production to ensure on-time deliveries are met

Coordinate factory allocation strategy for bulk production

Perform cost/margin analysis

Report on deliveries to Logistics and Sales teams (including delays and early ships)

Partner with logistics team and DC to expedite shipment and receiving into Distribution center

Review packing lists for shortages/overages

Document and communicate labeling and packing standards to factories

Enter styles in ERP system, create and assign UPC’s

Create and ensure accuracy of factory PO’s in ERP s

Revise PO’s with updates on delivery, style number, color code, color name, cost, size breaks, shipping terms, etc.

Manage sample requests

Review bulk production invoices against received units

Review credit owed by factories

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

3+ years of relevant experience

Ability to effectively multi-task, as well as be proactive in regards to assigned projects

Excellent communication (written and non-verbal) and organizational skills

Be detail oriented and driven to learn and grow within the team

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office, ERP systems, QuickBooks, etc.

Intermediate level of Microsoft Excel

Able to adapt and troubleshoot the systems in use

Excellent problem solving and a positive attitude

Able to work in a deadline driven work environment

Thrive in an entrepreneurial environment

Pet Lover

This is a full-time position.

To Apply: Please send your resume to shalema@retrofete.com, subject line Logistics Production Assistant.