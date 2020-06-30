Sponsored Story

Retrofete Is Hiring A Logistics Production Assistant In New York, NY

Taking its name from a fusion of synonyms for “vintage” and “party,” Retrofête celebrates the glamour and opulence of decades past.
About Retrofête: Taking its name from a fusion of synonyms for “vintage” and “party,” Retrofête celebrates the glamour and opulence of decades past. Retrofête is for the girl who demands to be noticed; she’s confident, seductive, vivacious and sophisticated-she isn’t at the party, she IS the party.

Position: Logistics Production Assistant

Main Responsibilities:

  • Manage production to ensure on-time deliveries are met
  • Coordinate factory allocation strategy for bulk production
  • Perform cost/margin analysis
  • Report on deliveries to Logistics and Sales teams (including delays and early ships)
  • Partner with logistics team and DC to expedite shipment and receiving into Distribution center
  • Review packing lists for shortages/overages
  • Document and communicate labeling and packing standards to factories
  • Enter styles in ERP system, create and assign UPC’s
  • Create and ensure accuracy of factory PO’s in ERP s
  • Revise PO’s with updates on delivery, style number, color code, color name, cost, size breaks, shipping terms, etc.
  • Manage sample requests
  • Review bulk production invoices against received units
  • Review credit owed by factories

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
  • 3+ years of relevant experience
  • Ability to effectively multi-task, as well as be proactive in regards to assigned projects
  • Excellent communication (written and non-verbal) and organizational skills
  • Be detail oriented and driven to learn and grow within the team
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office, ERP systems, QuickBooks, etc.
  • Intermediate level of Microsoft Excel
  • Able to adapt and troubleshoot the systems in use
  • Excellent problem solving and a positive attitude
  • Able to work in a deadline driven work environment
  • Thrive in an entrepreneurial environment
  • Pet Lover

This is a full-time position. 

To Apply: Please send your resume to shalema@retrofete.com, subject line Logistics Production Assistant.

