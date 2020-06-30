Retrofete Is Hiring A Logistics Production Assistant In New York, NY
About Retrofête: Taking its name from a fusion of synonyms for “vintage” and “party,” Retrofête celebrates the glamour and opulence of decades past. Retrofête is for the girl who demands to be noticed; she’s confident, seductive, vivacious and sophisticated-she isn’t at the party, she IS the party.
Position: Logistics Production Assistant
Main Responsibilities:
- Manage production to ensure on-time deliveries are met
- Coordinate factory allocation strategy for bulk production
- Perform cost/margin analysis
- Report on deliveries to Logistics and Sales teams (including delays and early ships)
- Partner with logistics team and DC to expedite shipment and receiving into Distribution center
- Review packing lists for shortages/overages
- Document and communicate labeling and packing standards to factories
- Enter styles in ERP system, create and assign UPC’s
- Create and ensure accuracy of factory PO’s in ERP s
- Revise PO’s with updates on delivery, style number, color code, color name, cost, size breaks, shipping terms, etc.
- Manage sample requests
- Review bulk production invoices against received units
- Review credit owed by factories
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
- 3+ years of relevant experience
- Ability to effectively multi-task, as well as be proactive in regards to assigned projects
- Excellent communication (written and non-verbal) and organizational skills
- Be detail oriented and driven to learn and grow within the team
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office, ERP systems, QuickBooks, etc.
- Intermediate level of Microsoft Excel
- Able to adapt and troubleshoot the systems in use
- Excellent problem solving and a positive attitude
- Able to work in a deadline driven work environment
- Thrive in an entrepreneurial environment
- Pet Lover
This is a full-time position.
To Apply: Please send your resume to shalema@retrofete.com, subject line Logistics Production Assistant.