RK PR Is Hiring A Freelance Social Media Strategist In New York, NY

RK PR’s Social Media Strategist will be responsible for monthly strategy development across several of the agency’s accounts. Working in liaison with the account managers, the Social Media Strategist will both develop content as well as chart a plan to grow engagement across its accounts.

A successful candidate will think in out-of-the-box ways, seeking opportunities for clients that will impact their accounts bottom line and ensure that they insert their brands into the broader cultural conversation. The ideal candidate will thrive in a collaborative environment and in a supportive, yet autonomous manner. Proficiency with Instagram, Tik Tok, Pinterest and YouTube a must.

This role will report to the President.

Responsibilities

Develop a daily content strategy and cadence based on overall client engagement

Manage daily post schedule across Instagram, with some supplementary work across a handful of other platforms on an as-need basis

Work in tandem with the external client and account team at RK PR to ensure maximum exposure across marketing

Interest in working outside of the office to capture relevant lifestyle content for clients to maximize efficacy

Strong understanding of data and be able to demonstrate efficacy on monthly calls

Identify, pitch and secure takeovers and partnerships to continue populating earned content across social while keeping it fresh

Add to, and bolster, existing social relationships to develop new contacts with talent, etc.

Requirements

Experience managing social and developing organic content

Creative thinking skills

Keen understanding of RK PR niche client roster

Ability to maintain social for more than one client

Strong communications skills are a must

Mac computer proficient

To Apply: Please send your resume to rk@rk-pr.com.

About RK PR

RK PR is a bicoastal communications agency working with clients in the fashion, beauty and design spaces. Founded in 2014, RK PR takes a 360 approach to communications, devising creative strategies that cater to unique needs of our roster of emerging brands. For more, please visit www.rk-pr.com