Great Outfits in Fashion History: Shania Twain, Queen of Leopard Print

There was nothing that late-'90s Dhani loved more than Shania Twain, and there was nothing late-'90s Shania Twain loved more than leopard print. I suppose I can't say the latter with absolute certainty, but I do think she broke the world record for most leopard print worn at one time when she filmed the 1998 video for "That Don't Impress me Much," featuring a floor-length, hooded robe, long gloves, a crop top, pants, boots and a circular suitcase in the animal-inspired pattern. And that was certainly not the first or the last time she sported leopard.

The Canadian singer echoed that iconic video look at the 1999 Academy of Country Music Awards. The comparatively toned-down outfit features only one leopard-print piece, albeit another floor-length, long-sleeve velvet duster, layered over what appears to be a black velvet strapless dress. Style with a bolo tie-choker hybrid and subtly teased hair, this look is the perfect blend of '90s-chic and country. It makes a statement without being gaudy, and it's just classic Shania.

If you're suddenly feeling inspired to incorporate a little more leopard into your wardrobe, check out the gallery below.

