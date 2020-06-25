16 Ribbed Swimsuits to Wear This Summer, When Your Textured Tank Needs a Break

Photo: Courtesy of Araks

You can take the love of ribbed tanks, sweats and dresses you've developed during quarantine to your swimwear this summer. Our obsession with textured loungewear has trickled into bikinis and one-pieces, from simple maillots to high-cut two-pieces. Ahead, shop 16 of our favorite ribbed bathing suits in a range of colors and minimalist styles. Happy shopping!

