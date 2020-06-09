Tankinis Are Making a Stylish Comeback for Summer

Photo: Courtesy of Ookioh

Tankinis don't have the best rep. They're often the reject bathing suit, a more modest two-piece option. Once upon a time, they were pegged as unsexy and decidedly uncool — but now, they're enjoying a stylish comeback.

And why not? The pool-ready set likely played a starring role in your childhood summers, the gateway suit to the grown-up bikini. I clung to my daisy-covered tankinis — most of which were purchased at Old Navy — for as long as I could, before pivoting to triangle bikini tops. But now, as I start my delayed hunt for summer swimwear, I'm met with an odd urge to scoop up a tankini.

Maybe I'm intrigued by its understated allure, or from seeing various options featured by cool-girl swim labels like Ookioh and The Saltwater Collective. Whatever the inspiration, the 2020 tankini has tickled my nostalgic bone that craves — perhaps more than ever before — to be taken back to my carefree youth. And judging by the number of actually chic options on the market right now, I'm not alone.

Below, shop a roundup of two-pieces that'll make you forget that tankinis were ever outcasts.

