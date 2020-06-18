Great Outfits in Fashion History: Solange in Bright-Green Rosie Assoulin

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Over the past decade or so, Solange has provided us all with breath of fresh air, both with her art and her style. She's the rare celebrity with her own aesthetic point of view, who wears clothes — often by designers who aren't typically represented on the red carpet — rather than letting clothes wear her. And she has the rare confidence to take risks knowing full well she can pull them off.

Take this bold Rosie Assoulin look, paired perfectly with subtle white accessories — which she wore not to a high-profile red carpet event, but to an art party in Brooklyn to which many other attendees were simply wearing jeans. There's no doubt she turned heads in this look, but she also wore it so casually. "Oh, this old thing?" I imagine her saying while collecting compliments all night.

Years later, we're all still struggling with the dress-over-pants look, and Solange (with credit due to Assoulin, and possibly longtime stylist Shiona Turini) nailed it in 2015. In Kermit-the-frog green. I remain in awe.

If green-and-white is suddenly your new favorite color combo of all time, shop a few options in the gallery below.

10 Gallery 10 Images

