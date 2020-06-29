Must Read: Stuart Emmrich Is Leaving 'Vogue', BET Awards Call for More Focus on Black Designers

Stuart Emmrich with Anna Wintour at fashion week. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Stuart Emmrich exits Vogue.com

After less than a year as editor at Vogue.com, Stuart Emmrich is leaving the company. The former LA Times and New York Times editor reportedly emailed Anna Wintour a few weeks ago saying he wants to "return to writing." {Business of Fashion}

BET Awards celebrate and center Black designers

Sunday's digital BET Awards served as a celebration of Black stylists, designers and stars — and gave fashion professionals a chance to talk about the ways they hope to see Black talent given the spotlight even beyond the current moment. "I really hope, as other awards shows start to come back, we will see more Black designers represented — not just when it's convenient," said designer Claude Kameni. {WWD}

Nike donated $49,500 to climate obstructionists

Nike is one of 300 companies that signed a letter last month calling on Congress to pass an economic recovery plan that would embed climate solutions into the rebuilding process. But the fact that about 34% of Nike's PAC contributions in the latter half of last year went to politicians with "abysmal climate voting records" has led some to look at the letter-signing with skepticism. {Heated}

Will Tyler Haney save or sink Outdoor Voices?

Tyler Haney stepped down from her position as CEO at Outdoor Voices earlier this year amid reports of "brutal" internal culture and messy operations — but now she's back in a "nebulous" role. This news comes as Ashley Merrill, founder and chief exec at Lunya, has joined that activewear retailer as an investor and chairperson of the board. Only time will tell whether Haney's ongoing involvement in the company is a boon or not, but either way, it highlights an ongoing tension for startups with founders who become stars in their own right. {Business of Fashion}

Cap Beauty's next chapter

Cap Beauty, known for its "no synthetics" standard, is returning to its online-only roots and closing its brick-and-mortar store in the West Village. According to founder Kerrilyn Pamer, the brand will focus on building its digital presence and developing its own in-house line moving forward. {Beauty Independent}

Gap to pay Telfar for canceled collaboration

News of Kanye West's partnership with Gap has raised questions about another designer collaboration the mass retailer already had in the pipeline with Telfar. Despite having already promoted the collaboration with Telfar, Gap ultimately canceled it and had not yet paid Telfar for involvement up to that point. The mass retailer released a statement over the weekend declaring, "we're making whole on our payment regardless." {Business of Fashion}

