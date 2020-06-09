Must Read: Why Luxury Brands Should Work With Black Content Creators, Fashion Investors Bet on Recession-Proof Start-Ups

Plus, part three of "WWD"'s interviews with Black fashion creatives on the work that needs to be done.

Tamu McPherson on the street at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Tamu McPherson pens a letter on why luxury brands should work with Black content creators

In an open letter to luxury fashion brands on her blog All the Pretty Birds, Tamu McPherson calls out the industry for leaving so many Black creators behind. "By not hiring Black content creators, brands are missing the opportunity to connect with these consumers, which we know from Black Twitter are extremely engaged and impactful," McPherson writes. "Moreover, brands are losing out on the rich cultural input and diverse points of view Black influencers offer as content creators." You can read the full letter here. {All the Pretty Birds}

Fashion investors bet on recession-proof start-ups

Investors used to prioritize growth when considering what fashion start-ups to bet on, but now they are looking for recession-proof companies that can thrive given the current retail climate of store closures and weak consumer spending. "The global pandemic has exacerbated investors' hesitance in investing in consumer brands, since consumer spending is on the decline," writes Chavie Lieber for Business of Fashion. "Investors are now looking at brands that have a proven track record for organically building audiences, and are creating products that are unique and not just another direct-to-consumer copycat." {Business of Fashion}

Part three of WWD's interviews with Black fashion creatives on the work that needs to be done

WWD published the third part of a series speaking to Black creatives in fashion about what needs to change in the industry. 11 Honoré's design director Danielle Williams Eke spoke about implementing diversity in hiring; stylist Gabrielle Prescod stressed the work that fashion can do internally before tackling issues like police brutality; designer Dumebi Iyamah discussed the importance of accepting diversity across models. You can read their thoughts (and more) over at WWD. {WWD}

Robin Givhan criticizes Congressional Democrats for wearing kente cloth stoles

Congressional Democrats wore kente cloth stoles to announce their new police reform legislation on Monday, a sartorial move that, according to Robin Givhan, only "muddied the current conversation about race." Their brightly-colored woven stoles, which are traditionally worn by Black graduates, "read as a vague and confused declaration by legislators that they stood together out of respect for the African-ness of their fellow citizens," Givhan writes in a piece for The Washington Post. "What they needed to emphasize with their stagecraft is that this is a particularly American issue — a defect woven into our own country's fabric." {The Washington Post}

The British Fashion Council outlines plans for its digital fashion week

Instead of its regular men's fashion week in June, the British Fashion Council is holding a digital fashion week, from June 12 to 14. This new format will swap packed runway shows for virtual showrooms and interactive videos. The participating designers hope they can tell a compelling digital story about their products to prove to buyers that their products will be successful in online retail. {Vogue Business}

Marc Jacobs makes layoffs — including Olympia Le-Tan

WWD learned from multiple sources that Marc Jacobs cut around 60 jobs, including new hire Olympia Le-Tan, who was recently tapped to lead the brand's more affordable line, The Marc Jacobs. A spokesperson from the company later issued a statement saying the cuts were a result of the "substantial impact of Covid-19 on the retail industry." {WWD}

