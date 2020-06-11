THORSUN IS SEEKING SUMMER '20 MARKETING/ ECOMMERCE INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote Internship)

Thorsun Swimwear is looking for Summer '20 marketing and e-commerce operations interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder.

Thorsun Swimwear is looking for Summer '20 marketing and e-commerce operations interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder. We are a start-up brand made in New York, so the position will have the opportunity to see and affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. Offering men’s and women’s swimwear, this position will provide the opportunity to contribute to the marketing and operation of both lines along with assisting in special projects in Montauk, NY.

Please note this internship is unpaid and this role starts remote work during this time.

Current stockists include: Bergdorf Goodman, Mr. Porter, Matches Fashion, The Webster Miami and many other domestic and international doors.

We are looking for internet and social media savvy person to perform marketing and ecommerce maintenance tasks. Responsibilities include but are not limited to search engine marketing, social media marketing, content writing and email marketing. By interning for us, you will experience more than just an internship. You will drive to support our online presence, work cross departmentally and support our special summer events.

Minimum Qualifications

Current college students or recent graduates.

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to prioritize, meet deadlines, multi-task and carefully proof their own work.

Must be proficient in Adobe Suite, Microsoft Office Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, basic Internet skills (including social media), etc.

Must have the ability to learn and use new software systems quickly.

Comfortable juggling a variety of tasks in a single day

Highly-organized and able to anticipate future needs

Upbeat and caring attitude, ready to help a small, tight-knit team as well as loyal customers.

Marketing Experience

Prior marketing/communications experience preferred, but not require

Participate in department brainstorms, campaign briefs, and after-action reviews

Assist in the coordination and implementation of promotions/events

Affinity for retail and/or consumer products (especially lifestyle and/or luxury products) is preferred.

Perform competitive market research

Ecommerce Experience

Familiarity with Shopify platform

Liaising between the founder and retail account contacts

Manage stock and sample product inventory

Drive traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads

An interest in and knowledge of social media practices and popular apps.

Assist with website updates to reflect new product additions, current promotions and partnerships, etc.

Support influencer gifting activities

Please email a resume and short note of interest to: Info@thorsun.com