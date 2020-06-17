Tracee Ellis Ross Is Adding a Whole Bunch of New Products and Tools to Pattern Beauty's Lineup

Tracee Ellis Ross for Pattern Beauty. Photo: Sharif Hamza/Courtesy of Pattern Beauty

When Tracee Ellis Ross launched her hair-care company Pattern Beauty — which specifically caters to curly hair textures — last fall, it was a celebrity beauty brand the world actually needed in a year full of celebrity beauty launches. This week, Ellis Ross is back on the beauty grind with a new product drop that expands on Pattern's existing lineup.

Taking curl care a step beyond cleansing and conditioning, the forthcoming "Phase 2" of Pattern's product range, dropping on Friday, will offer additional ways to care for, moisturize and style hair. "In September 2019, the first renowned collection from Pattern was introduced to the world and laid the foundation for healthy and hydrated hair — now it's time to play" reads a press release from the brand. In addition to jumbo and mini size options of existing products, the expanding product lineup will also include stylers like a hydrating mist, two curl gel options in varying strengths, a styling cream and a cream specifically formulated for edge control. "[Phase 2] is what you guys have been asking for, it's an evolution of wash day and it is about strutting and sculpting and being free," said Ellis Ross in a personal statement about the launch she made on social media.

The latest drop also includes three styling tools: an edge tool, a hair pick and a wide-tooth comb for detangling. Additions to Pattern's shower products include a clarifying shampoo intended for use on every third wash and packs of jojoba oil hair serum with self-heating technology to treat the hair and scalp with deep moisture during a three-minute application. (It can also be used as a targeted scalp treatment or mixed with other Pattern styling and treatment products for additional moisture.)

On Monday, Ellis Ross posted a video message to fans on Instagram, teasing Phase 2 of Pattern Beauty's product offering. In it, she shared her poignant thoughts about the importance of supporting Black-owned beauty brands and celebrating the beauty of Blackness — and the apt timing of Pattern's Phase 2 launch date.

"As we continue to protest and gather and strategize and hold those in power accountable and reimagine our future and vote, I am reminded that celebrating Black beauty is part of this revolution," she said in the deeply emotional and personal video. "I'm reminded of the urgency that propelled me to persist for 10 years to create Pattern. I'm reminded of the importance of being a Black-owned business and of why Pattern has been centered around the beauty of Blackness from the start. I'm reminded of the importance of being an active space where we can see ourselves and our humanity and our joy and our glory and our softness and our strength. I'm reminded that sharing the beauty of Blackness, the power of Blackness, the importance of our Blackness has always been urgent."

Ellis Ross also spoke about the importance of continuing to conduct business, even in difficult and uncertain times: "We keep serving, supporting and loving our community. We keep honoring and celebrating and lifting us up, and Phase 2 of Pattern does just that."

The collection will launch on June 19th, aka Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the date when enslaved people were officially freed across the confederacy, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had formally freed them. "On Juneteenth, on our Freedom Day, Style Your Pattern is launching....let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate our beauty, shall we?" said Ellis Ross in her video.

Tracee Ellis Ross for Pattern Beauty.

It's also well worth noting that there is a charitable component to Pattern's business wherein the company donates to "organizations that have a similar mission of empowering people of color and women," as the brand's press release puts it. Pattern is also planning a new initiative that will support those impacted by Covid-19 and will be releasing more details about it soon.

Click through the gallery below for a peek at each of the products included in the Phase 2 launch, along with pricing details. Pattern Beauty Phase 2 will be available on Friday, June 19 on patternbeauty.com beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.