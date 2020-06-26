Must Read: Beauty Companies Are Rethinking (But Not Discontinuing) Skin-Lightening Products, LVMH Prize Set up Grant for Previous Winners

Photo: Mario Carlini - Iguana Press/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Beauty companies are reexamining their skin lightening products amidst new pressure

Several beauty companies, including the Indian subsidiary of Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and L'Oréal India have recently vowed to reexamine and rebrand their skin-lightening brands and products, which face renewed criticism both because of the documented negative health effects of skin-lightening formulas, as well as the obvious discrimination inherent to perpetuating a narrow view of fair skin as an ideal beauty standard. Unilever, for one, will drop the "Fair" from "Fair & Lovely," but this step seems underwhelming to some. "Is it enough?" asks Tamison O'Connor for Business of Fashion. Indeed, many consumers are left wondering why these companies don't discontinue these outmoded, harmful, colorist brands and products entirely. The answer is, of course, profit: These products remain popular across African, Asian and Middle Eastern beauty markets. {Business of Fashion}

LVMH Prize sets up grant for previous winners

The LVMH Prize has awarded more than €1 million in funding to young designers since its inception in 2014. The organization is now offering additional grants — dubbed the Fund in Aid of Young Fashion Designers — to previous winners who have received the Grand Prize and Karl Lagerfeld Innovation Prize. "In these challenging times, the mission of the LVMH Prize in support of young talent is more critical than ever," said Delphine Arnault, the founder of the LVMH Prize and executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, in a statement. "The Fund in Aid of Young Fashion Designers allows the winners to temporarily benefit from essential help in order to sustain their creativity and their brands." {Vogue}

Sneaker company Veja sets up in-store shoe repair and recycling facility

Sustainably minded sneaker brand Veja is opening a new retail location in Bordeaux that expands on its mission to keep its shoes in use for as along as possible, then recycle them when they're no longer wearable. The facility will have on-site shoe repair and cleaning services, and for shoes that cannot be restored to wearability, there will also be a collection and recycling program. {Fashionista inbox}

Karl Lagerfeld and Kenneth Ize partner for capsule collection

The Karl Lagerfeld brand has tapped Nigerian-born, Austrian-raised designer Kenneth Ize to collaborate on a limited-edition capsule set to debut in April 2021. Ize was a finalist for the 2019 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers and is known for incorporating traditional West African fabrics into his pieces. "Our vision is to combine Karl's Parisian-chic aesthetic with elements of traditional African artistry," said Ize of the forthcoming project. {WWD}

Fashion brands and their retail landlords are suing each other amidst pandemic

As the retail landscape and demand for New York real estate faces major shifts related to the coronavirus pandemic, fashion brands and their retail landlords are engaging in legal battles over who is responsible for rent. Valentino filed a lawsuit seeking to exit a Fifth Avenue lease that runs through 2029; Victoria's Secret is looking to get out of its $1 million monthly rent obligation in Herald Square; and Simon Property Group has sued Gap Inc. for unpaid rent and other fees worth $66 million. "The outcome of these lawsuits will impact everyone, and the first meaningful decision will send a signal to which way the law is going," said commercial realtor Terrence Dunn of these forthcoming legal decisions in an interview with Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

