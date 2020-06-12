Must Read: Walmart to Stop Locking up Black-Targeting Beauty Products, Joan Smalls Calls on Fashion to Do More for Black Lives Matter

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Walmart says it will no longer lock up Black-targeting beauty products

Walmart will officially end its discriminatory practice of locking up beauty products that primarily target Black shoppers. The retail chain had previously claimed that certain products were locked up because they were more likely to be stolen, and critics of the practice have been calling for an end to it for years. CVS and Walgreens have also faced criticism for similar practices of locking up certain products; per a Walgreens spokesperson, the retailer will also be ending the policy.

{The New York Times}

Joan Smalls pens open letter to the fashion industry

In an open letter shared via Harper's Bazaar, model Joan Smalls calls out the fashion industry for neglecting to support the Black Lives Matter movement in meaningful ways. "An industry that profits from our Black and Brown bodies, our culture for constant inspiration... has tiptoed around the issue at hand. You are part of the cycle that perpetuates these conscious behaviors," she writes, also pledging to donate 50% of her income for the remainder of the year to organizations that support Black Lives Matter, and urging fashion brands to do the same. "Behind these brands are individuals, individuals who should have humility. I urge you to use your voice and your infrastructure to help us. I urge all of you to stand with us." {Harper's Bazaar}

Chloe x Halle star on Teen Vogue's June 2020 cover

Musicians Chloe x Halle appear on Teen Vogue's June 2020 digital cover, after having recently postponed the release of their second album amidst the global uprising against police brutality. "In honor of all of the lives lost in police brutality, we felt like it was right to postpone, and fully shine our attention and our work on them," said Chloe in an interview with Darian Symone Harvin. The accompanying (socially-distanced) shoot, photographed (by drone) by Elizabeth Weinberg, depicts the sisters in various locations outside their home in Los Angeles (poolside, on a tennis court) in a series of matching bright colors and zebra prints. {Teen Vogue}

The #NoNewClothes campaign fights racism in fashion

As many fashion brands posted messages of support about #BlackLivesMatter, their employees and customers spoke out about the hypocrisy of these statements in light of the racism they had personally experienced while working or shopping there. Through the #NoNewClothes pledge, Ayesha Barenblat of Re/Make is calling for consumers to hold the fashion industry accountable by being mindful of how they buy clothing for 90 days, prioritizing treatment of garment workers — and also pushing for anti-racism in fashion. "Right now, we’re seeing a lot of brands co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement to sell us more products while continuing to oppress and mistreat the Black and Brown people within their retail operations and supply chains. We are here to hold these brands accountable," said Barenblat. {InStyle}

Fashion professionals on what needs to change for Black people in the industry

Editor Leah Faye Cooper held a video call with Harlem's Front Row founder Brandice Daniel, stylist and branding consultant Amanda Murray and stylist and editor Mecca James-Williams to discuss how fashion has failed Black people — and what needs to change. "At this point, I don’t know whether or not I should be hopeful, but I don’t want to hear any of the empty statements. I want to see work being done," said Murray. "If these brands are going to say that Black Lives Matter, they need to ensure that the Black lives within their institutions matter. Franchise them. Have them in leadership roles," added James-Williams. "I don't trust that brands will keep this same momentum that they've got right now. And if a brand doesn’t have a solution, we honestly need to not spend a penny or waste any time with it," said Daniel. {Harper's Bazaar}



A Cambodian worker who makes handbags was sent to prison for expressing fears about the coronavirus

Soy Sros, who's employed by a company called Superl making handbags for brands like Michael Kors and Kate Spade, was reportedly sent to prison for two months after posting on Facebook about her concerns that workers from her factory would be laid off amidst the coronavirus pandemic. "Soy's arrest is part of a pattern that has plagued fashion brands since the pandemic began. As brands close outlets across North America and Europe, putting unsold stock from these stores on discount sales online, they are also canceling orders from their suppliers and reneging on payments," writes Nishita Jha. "In the shadow of a looming economic crisis, supply chain partners for major brands across Asia have been accused of union-busting... Garment industry experts say a huge reason manufacturers are able to get away with this: race." {BuzzFeed}

