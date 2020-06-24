Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zendaya in Rosie Assoulin

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Zendaya and longtime stylist Law Roach know a thing or two about making red-carpet magic. There are so, so, so many moments to choose from their decade of collaboration, but I want to bring attention to this look from 2015, because ball! gown! trousers!

For Rihanna's second annual Diamond Ball, the actor and singer stepped out in a Rosie Assoulin two-piece from the designer's Spring 2016 collection. The seersucker material, the slouchy one-shoulder and the coordinated separates would normally feel pretty casual, but the construction of the garments, the silhouettes and the glitzy accessories — not to mention, Zendaya's presence — make for an extremely elegant, cool and unexpected look for the formal occasion.

More fancy wide-legged pants inspired by Zendaya in the gallery, below.

7 Gallery 7 Images

