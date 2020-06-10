Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoë Kravitz's 2015 Met Gala After Party Look

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As Fashionista has already stated, Zoë Kravitz is one of those celebrities who always crushes it at the Met Gala. Truthfully, she looks amazing. always. But time and time again, she's been highlighted on lists of the event's best, most memorable looks of all time. And it's not just for her red-carpet ensembles: Her outfits for the many after parties that typically happen on the First Monday in May are just as memorable.

It's hard to play favorites with Zoë Kravitz Lewks, but the outfit she changed into post-Met Gala in 2015 is up there. To the event itself, Kravitz wore a chainmail gown by Alexander Wang (pictured above), a custom version of a style he showed on his Fall 2015 runway. When it came time for the after parties, the actor changed into something a little more comfortable: a minimal, '90s-style ankle-length dress with shiny silver fringe adorning the hem (below). It's the kind of easy, no-fuss, nostalgic-but-not-try-hard and, of course, very, very cool look Kravitz is known for.

And the shoes — the shoes! A pair of platform Alexander Wang sneaker boots, with oversized buckles embellished to match the hem detail on her dress. Just excellent.

