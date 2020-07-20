Here Are the 2020 CFDA Award Nominees

The organization also confirmed that there will be no ceremony this year.

On Monday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced the nominees for its annual Fashion Awards.

Originally supposed to take place in June, the organization is eschewing a live ceremony this year, and will instead release the names of the winners on its website and social channels on September 14, to kick off New York Fashion Week. There are a few changes to the categories, as well: There are no honorees (so, no Fashion Icon, Positive Change, Founder's, Media, Lifetime Achievement or International awards), and there are two new categories to celebrate womenswear and menswear brands based outside of the U.S. (Global Women's Designer of the Year and Global Men's Designer of the Year).

"In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is it important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity," Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA — and himself a 2020 nominee in the American Womenswear Designer of the Year and American Menswear Designer of the Year categories — said in a statement. "We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honoring the American fashion industry in 2021."

First-time nominees include 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Christopher John Rogers, Kenneth Nicholson, Peter Do and Reese Cooper, among others. See the full list of categories and nominations, below.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford.

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Thom Browne, Todd Snyder, Tom Ford.

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers, Kenneth Nicholson, Peter Do, Reese Cooper, Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud.

Global Women's Designer of the Year: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Miuccia Prada for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, Rick Owens.

Global Men's Designer of the Year: Craig Green, Dries Van Noten, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior, Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

