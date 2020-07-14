Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Aaliyah's Good Hat Hair and Sporty Lip Gloss

This look feels just as wearable in 2020 as it was in 2000.

Aaliyah at a Revlon charity event in 2000. Photo: Brenda Chase/Online USA

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Aaliyah, in addition to being a bright talent in the music industry lost too soon, was also easily one of the most significant beauty icons of her time. (I mean, not just anyone gets a MAC makeup collection in their honor.) So of course she managed to make a simple black baseball cap look chic as hell for a charity walk.

When I came across the above photo of Aaliyah attending a philanthropic Revlon event back in 2000, I was struck by how simultaneously nostalgic and current her look seemed. She paired a simple black Nike baseball cap — emblazoned with the label's classic "swoosh" logo — with aviator sunglasses, hair hanging loose down her back, oversized gold hoops and a slick of lip gloss in a warm nude shade. With a fitted black tank top and effortlessly glow-y skin, Aaliyah's entire ensemble is one that's proven to be timeless and feel just as wearable in 2020 as it was two decades ago. It's the perfect blend of sporty and glam, and is casual and ~chill~ without being the least bit blah. Aaliyah knew how to do it right.

For everything you need to emulate Aaliyah's baseball-cap-and-lip-gloss combo yourself, click through the gallery below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.