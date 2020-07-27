Aerie Expands Activewear Offering With New Sub-Brand, OFFL/NE™

Photo: Courtesy of Aerie

Aerie continues to be anomaly in a fairly gloomy retail sector. At a time when most brands are scaling back or shutting down completely, the intimates retailer is launching a new sub-brand, called OFFLINE™ by Aerie, to satisfy all your comfy activewear cravings.

OFFLINE™, which drops online on Monday, is an evolution and expansion of the brand's Chill.Play.Move. range, which marked Aerie's foray into athleisure four years ago. Its updated off-duty sartorial offering is designed to remind you to slow down and take time for yourself — think cozy cotton separates that you can wear while enjoying your morning cup of coffee or during an at-home yoga session.

"Aerie has always been about being real and true to who you are," says Aerie Global Brand President Jennifer Foyle. "We have always engaged with our customers in an authentic way, empowering them to feel confident and love their real selves. Our strong community, who makes up our DNA, has come to know us for these core values and our incredibly soft, cozy and comfortable product. We are always looking for new opportunities to expand and grow our brand, and OFFL/NE by Aerie is just that."

Highlights from the collection include the OG Legging, a super-soft, no frills style that'll take your chill vibes up a notch; the Goals Legging, a supportive bottom for flexing your literal or creative muscles; the OTT Fleece Hoodie, an easy-to-throw-on, hard-to-take-off pullover; and the Real Me Tank and Strappy Back Bra, both of which are made using the label's four-way stretch fabric and provide extra bust support.

Even though some of the leggings and tops are made with sweat-inducing activities in mind, Aerie wants to make it clear that it doesn't believe in telling shoppers how to define their "me" time or how to stay active. The joyful campaign imagery accompanying the launch is the perfect embodiment of this: Captured with no gym in sight, the models cartwheel in zebra-stripe shorts and lounge in overgrown fields wearing matching sports bra and leggings sets. If anything, the visuals will inspire you to pick lavender or take your dog on a long walk — activities that are both restorative and safe to do amid a global pandemic.

