Must Read: The Future of African Fashion Post-Pandemic, Upcoming Documentary Gives Intimate Look at Martin Margiela

Looks from Fruche's Spring 2019 runway show at Lagos Fashion Week in October 2018. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The future of African fashion post-pandemic

Designers in Africa are particularly vulnerable to the damaging effects of Covid-19, as most of them rely on store sales, in-house production and physical shows to gain a following and run their businesses. Their survival post-pandemic will depend on using online tools to ramp up e-commerce and rethinking retailer-brand relationships. {Vogue Business}

Upcoming documentary gives intimate look at Martin Margiela

Long thought of as fashion's Banksy, we're finally getting an intimate look at Martin Margiela through a new documentary by Reiner Holzer. Tilted "Martin Margiela: In His Own Words," the film features interviews with Margiela himself, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carine Roitfeld, trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort, fashion critic Cathy Horyn and fashion historian Olivier Saillard. The film will premiere at virtual cinemas on Aug. 14. You can watch the full trailer below. {Fashionista inbox}

Beauty brands are tackling unsexy grooming concerns with slick packaging

A new wave of beauty brands has overcome the fear of addressing unsexy grooming concerns by using slick packaging and unconventional messaging. In the process, consumers are learning to discard the embarrassment or shame we typically associate with things like butt acne, toe hair and thigh chafing. {The New York Times}

Dilone signs with CAA

Hollywood talent agency CAA has signed 26-year-old model Dilone. The runway regular made her acting debut in the 2006 film "The Novice," and is in production for Ryan Murphy's Netflix miniseries "Halston." According to WWD, she will be playing the role of Pat Cleveland. {WWD}

Stylist Rachael Wang and Ookioh launch swimwear capsule

Stylist and ethical fashion advocate Rachael Wang has teamed up with Los Angeles-based swimwear label Ookioh on a capsule collection of suits made from recycled nylon and plastic bottles, launching Tuesday. Ookioh will put 10% of net proceeds towards an organization tackling intersectional environmentalism and host an IG live discussion with Wang to shed light on how climate change uniquely affects the Black community. {Fashionista inbox}

A look from the Rachael Wang x Ookioh collection. Photo: Courtesy of Rachael Wang x Ookioh

New shopping app helps reduce your carbon emissions

Shop, a personal shopping assistant app that helps you discover new products and track all of your packages at once, is taking measures to reduce shoppers' carbon footprint. Beginning on Tuesday, Shop will automatically offset 100% of the carbon emissions produced by your package deliveries when you use the Shop Pay feature. {Fashionista inbox}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.