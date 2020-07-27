Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung at Chloé's Fall 2020 Show

This strapless corset look is the perfect example of how to execute spring's exposed lingerie trend.

Alexa Chung at the Chloe Fall 2020 show. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Every time I see Alexa Chung in a new outfit, I ask myself the same question: "Will I ever look that cool in clothes?"

Chung is the queen of sartorial nonchalance, a master of mixing shiny leather with chunky knits and perhaps the only person who didn't cave into the siren song of sweatpants while quarantining. In fact, her stuck-at-home cooking sessions featured bow-bedecked blouses, which leads me to believe she treated Zoom meetings like the red carpet.

It's nearly impossible to pick one great outfit from the It Brit to spotlight (we've spotlighted two in this series already), so I'm going to pull from the last six months: what she wore to be a front-row guest at the Fall 2020 Chloé show.

For the runway presentation, which took place in February in Paris, Chung donned a lace-y strapless corset top and leather shorts. The look hails from Chloé's Spring 2020 collection and Chung wore it well in winter, pairing it with lug-soled biker boots, a cup chain choker and a quilted trench coat. The ensemble hit that edgy-feminine sweet spot that Chung does better than anyone else. The look is also a perfect example of how to execute spring's exposed lingerie trend. I saved no less than 10 images of this outfit on Instagram, promising myself that I would recreate it when summer rolled around.

While I don't quite have the plans I envisioned for this particular get-up, I refuse to give up on my quest for Chung-level coolness. Ahead, shop some corset tops — from actual lingerie to a more modest sleeved blouse — that'll help us all feel a bit cooler this summer.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.