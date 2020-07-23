Autumn Adeigbo Is Hiring A Contemporary Fashion Production & Fulfillment Manager In West Hollywood, CA

Autumn Adeigbo is looking for an Apparel/Production Fulfillment Manager that focuses on DTC and Wholesale production management.

Photo: Autumn Adeigbo

Reports to: Founder & CEO

Location: West Hollywood, CA

Hourly Rate/Salary: $65,000 per year with potential stock options

Travel: Yes, Up 6x per year

Contemporary Fashion Production/ Fulfillment Manager both DTC & Wholesale

This individual plays a crucial role in managing the production for RTW and lifestyle goods for a fast growing company. The Apparel Production Fulfillment Manager thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with ever-shifting needs. This person works closely with the founder and CEO imparting critical business information on a day-to-day basis.

Your Roles & Responsibilities:

Overseeing DTC and wholesale production management: both RTW and lifestyle goods

Managing relationships with factories, pattern makers, marking and grading, and fabric trim mills to meet deadlines and track each step of the development and production process.

Ordering inventory (DTC goods for the website, fabric/ trims and notions for make-to-order items, and materials for wholesale orders)

Negotiating production and sampling costs with factories, fabric mills and pattern makers.

Maintaining/overseeing spec sheets, BOMS, WIP reports, and costing including calculating yields, fabric, duty, as well as cut and sew. Be proactive making suggestions to meet goal margins. Keep detailed spreadsheets with all above info to track orders and meet deadlines successfully

Ordering fabrics and trims from Europe, Asia, and local suppliers from sample yardage to production. Counter-source raw materials and trims when needed. Order all packaging for garments - tissue paper, labels, hangtags etc.

Creating and managing time and action calendar from research and sourcing, sampling, fittings, and duplicates for sales/show/press.

Managing design schedule for Creative Director, keeping the development process on track

Ensuring beautifully produced garments. In charge of quality control and checking all production before delivery.

Fostering impactful factory relationships & writing factory pos

Proactively sourcing materials.

Hiring and managing fulfillment and production intern(s) for additional support

Managing fulfillment- Hire fulfillment associate & training them to ship supplies and inventory (shipping boxes, tissue paper, labels, branded material etc.)

Overseeing cost and source shipping materials to assure highest margin

Developing vendor compliance manual / company processes content

Managing fulfillment/ delivery calendar for DTC and wholesale

Participating in tidying up the workspace when needed

Who you are:

Passionate about sustainability and conceptualizing and implementing ways of creating more ethical and sustainable sourcing, production and distribution methods

Innovative, proactive, strategic thinking and planning as well as an entrepreneurial mindset.

Desire to work in a collaborative environment, solution focused

Highly creative and organized with the ability to handle multiple priorities and complete tasks/projects in accordance with stated deadlines

Truly service minded, positive and enthusiastic

Exceptional organizational skills

Excellent written and verbal communication

What your experience brings:

Minimum 3-5 years of related experience; specifically, fashion production management within a luxury or contemporary space

Exemplary leadership capabilities; cultivating relationships with production partners and managing a team

Ability to manage costing for garments and stay within budget

Superior understanding of garment construction as well as technical knowledge of production

Wide-ranging understanding of domestic and overseas PD/production

Proficient in patterns, clothing construction, marking/grading, cutter must, tech packs/BOM

Bachelor’s Degree (preferred)

Knowledge of sourcing in NY, LA and internationally

Factory Relationships in Los Angeles and/ or New York city- internally a plus

Familiarity of production of accessories, lifestyle goods and home goods a plus

Comprehensive knowledge in Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, Power point) and email (e.g. Outlook)

Able to move heavy items - may include overhead lifting, pulling and pushing of items up to 25 lbs.

What Autumn Adeigbo can offer you:

An exciting opportunity to be a part of a new, exciting, in-demand fashion space

Competitive salary with potential stock options

To Apply: Please send your resume to contact@autumnadeigbo.com, subject line Fashion Production/ Fulfillment Manager.