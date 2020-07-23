Autumn Adeigbo Is Hiring A Digital Growth Manager In West Hollywood, CA

Here at Autumn Adeigbo we are seeking a digitally dexterous visionary who can think holistically, nimbly, and outside the box to optimize the client experience on AutumnAdeigbo.com.

DIGITAL GROWTH MANAGER

Here at Autumn Adeigbo we are seeking a digitally dexterous visionary who can think holistically, nimbly, and outside the box to optimize the client experience on AutumnAdeigbo.com, across our digital platforms, and related search and partner sites. The Digital Growth Manager will play a crucial role in ensuring the Autumn Adeigbo site runs seamlessly for all visitors, growing the site's new and repeat customers, and creating thumb stopping original content. The person who fills this role will be driven by the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with shifting needs.

Your Roles & Responsibilities:

Manage website, ensuring all functions run seamlessly with a focus on customer acquisition, customer service, and customer retention

Work directly with Founder and digital marketing agency to conceptualize, strategize, and launch brand initiatives across digital touchpoints, and provide critical business data including performance reports

Partner with UX team, Visual Designers, and Copywriters to customize brand and campaign messaging across digital platforms

Manage and create compelling content across all digital platforms within a collaborative environment

Oversee the hiring of contingent support including Interns, Photographers, Models, Hair and Make-up, and Copywriters to execute content needs

Implement and update website SEO

Manage multiple calendars including product launch dates, marketing dates regarding email marketing, social media updates, influencer communications

Maintain relationships with PR firms to manage effective influencer content

Who You Are:

Passionate about sustainability especially conceptualizing and implementing ways of creating more ethical and sustainable sourcing, production and distribution methods

Highly creative and organized with the ability to handle multiple priorities and complete tasks/projects in accordance with stated deadlines

Successful in a team-focused environment with a desire to collaborate effectively

Dedicated to developing and fostering relationships to ensure alignment on objectives and strategies

What Your Experience Brings:

Minimum of 5 years overall related experience with a minimum of 3 years demonstrated at a manager level

Bachelor’s Degree (preferred)

Knowledge of Shopify, Klaviyo, Facebook and Instagram retail business models, as well as lesser known DTC platforms and tools

Comprehensive knowledge of Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, Powerpoint) and Email (e.g. Outlook

Familiarity with production of accessories, lifestyle goods, and home goods a plus

What Autumn Adeigbo Can Offer You:

An exciting opportunity to be a part of a new, in-demand fashion company

Competitive salary with potential stock options

To Apply: Please send your resume to asst@autumnadeigbo.com, subject line Digital Growth Manager.