Great Outfits: Beanie Feldstein in Embellished Kate Spade

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

At the risk of sounding dramatic, I would commit most federal crimes for Beanie Feldstein, absolutely no questions asked. Like, if she needed a buddy for an elaborate heist, I'm there.

Obviously, a lot of that is because she is so talented, funny, charming, etc., but also I am of the opinion that she and stylist Erin Walsh have turned Feldstein into a style icon in a very short amount of time. Whether it's a shiny purple Batsheva dress or custom red carpet Oscar de la Renta, Feldstein's sparkling personality shows through even the smallest detail on every outfit.

Take, for example, the custom Kate Spade New York look she wore to the 2019 CFDA Awards: The icy blue jacquard in Nicola Glass's signature print is a dream on her skin tone, and the smattering of embellishment at the neckline elevates the whole look to be gala-appropriate. Instead of going for a head-to-toe branded look, Walsh accessorized with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and a pair of silver Fendi pumps.

It all comes together so effortlessly, like Feldstein just pulled it out of her closet and showed up to one of the biggest fashion events of the year. More brands should be clamoring to dress her — or, as mentioned, I could always help her get her hands on things through other means, wink wink. (For legal purposes, this is 100% a joke.)

Meanwhile, I'll be going the legit route — a.k.a. shopping — to copy some of Feldstein's style notes here.

