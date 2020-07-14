BPCM Is Seeking PR Interns In Los Angeles and NYC

BPCM’s Los Angeles and New York office is seeking bright, motivated and committed candidates who are passionate about fashion, beauty and lifestyle PR, as well as VIP and influencer relations to join our Remote Internship Program! We are seeking interns who can start as soon as mid-August through mid-December.

BPCM is a fully integrated global agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, specializing in brand building and communications that represents a full range of luxury clients across fashion, beauty, and the travel, wine & spirits sectors. Recently voted by Inc. Magazine as a Best Place to Work and by PR News in 2018 Top Places to Work in PR, BPCM prides itself on fostering an educational internship experience to prepare candidates for the next steps in their PR and Communications careers.

BPCM’s internship program is a great way to gain hands-on experience and professional exposure to the fashion business and community. Our internship program is designed so that our interns gain a well-rounded introduction to the industry while providing motivated and interested students with knowledge of the industry and a meaningful and educational experience. Our ideal candidates are self-starting individuals with solid multi-tasking abilities who have a strong interest in fashion and culture, are computer savvy, informed about news and have the ability to thrive in a deadline driven environment.

To qualify for our internship program you must:

Be available digitally (via phone, computer or other camera-abled devices) for a minimum of 2-3 days per week from 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Be available for a full semester or 3-4 month commitment

Be enrolled as a current student and able to receive school credit. Our internship is unpaid, however you may enroll to receive school credit.

Additional skills: Exceptional computer, written and verbal communication skills (MS Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook experience preferred), knowledge of Launch Metrics (FashionGPS) a plus. Those pursuing a degree in PR, Communications, Fashion or Marketing are encouraged to apply.

Your responsibilities during your internship will include (but are not limited to): Supporting the PR team with daily activities, researching current industry news & trends, researching and creating influencer presentations, reports, creating press clips, social media ideation and content creation and assisting PR teams on projects and requests as needed.

To apply, please submit your resume along with the division you are interested in (Fashion, Beauty, or Travel, Wine & Spirits) and an objective.



APPLY HERE.