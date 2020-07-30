Must Read: The September Issue of 'O' Magazine Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor, Hearst Staffers Have Unionized

Breonna Taylor on the September cover of "O" Magazine. Photo: Alexis Franklin

The September issue of O Magazine pays tribute to Breonna Taylor

For the first time in 20 years, Oprah is not featured on the cover of O Magazine. In her place for the September issue is an image of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, which was created by self-trained 24-year-old digital artist Alexis Franklin. Not only does the issue pay tribute to Taylor, who was fatally shot by police on March 13, but it also examines systemic racism and features anti-racist actions readers can take on every page. {O Magazine}

Hearst staffers have unionized

Several staffers across Hearst titles such as Elle, Harper's Bazaar and Esquire have officially unionized. According to the National Labor Relations Board, 241 staffers voted for the union, outweighing the 83 that voted against it. In a statement posted to Twitter following the verdict on Wednesday, the union said: "Hundreds of us across 28 brands and several states voted for a fairer and more transparent workplace, and we can't wait to bring this energy to negotiations." {WWD}

How Covid-19 will reshape the luxury market

With uncertainty looming around key business drivers like international travel and foot traffic to stores, brand managers expect the luxury market to experience big shifts well into next year. Business of Fashion examined what the reshaping of this sector will look like after analyzing sales reports from the spring quarter. The findings reveal that the big luxury players will have to put a greater focus on digital acceleration and on China, where people are actually doing the buying. {Business of Fashion}

Meet the Kenyan factory that is setting an example for manufacturers worldwide

Wildlife Works, an apparel factory located in Kenya that employs 70 people from nearby communities, demonstrates how brands can better serve its surroundings. Founded in 1997, the manufacturer pays fairly, uses local materials when possible including Africa-grown cotton and runs charitable programs tailored to the local communities' needs. Plus, the factory's location on the Rukinga Wildlife Sanctuary, which is between two national parks, helps prevent poachers from accessing the forests. {Vogue Business}

Kellie Brown shares her beauty routine with Vogue

Kellie Brown, queen of positivity and self-love, shared her beauty rituals with Vogue, which involve several moisturizing products for her hair. In terms of self-care, the creator of #FatatFashionWeek said she journals and gives herself daily pep talks. Self-love is a practice, she explained to the magazine, and her advice is to "take baby steps and to talk to yourself out loud in the mirror." {Vogue}

L'Agence is launching footwear

California-based womenswear label L'Agence is expanding into footwear. The launch will debut with three styles: a mule, a loafer and a Mary Jane heel. Offered in black, brown buckskin or a floral print, the shoes will be available to purchase on the brand's site and at select L'Agence boutiques on July 30. {Fashionista inbox}



