Great Outfits in Fashion History: Brie Larson in Old Céline

It was a rare celebrity dressing moment for the house while led by Phoebe Philo.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

While at the helm of Céline, Phoebe Philo didn't really design for celebrities; rather, she designed for real women, which made it all the more cool when a celebrity did wear her pieces.

In 2016, Brie Larson eschewed the predictable cocktail dress for a slightly voluminous striped blouse and high-waisted trousers by the French house when attending a pre-Golden Globes party hosted by W Magazine at the Chateau Marmont. Paired with a not-yet-ubiquitous Gabriela Hearst bag, the look played with shape and proportion in a smart, chic way. Still, the overall look is timeless and easy to replicate: Striped shirt + navy trousers + brown leather bag = a great outfit for nearly any occasion.

