Burberry's Pre-Spring 2021 Lookbook Is Modeled By Its Employees

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

A little over a month after releasing its Pre-Fall 2020 line, Burberry is now unveiling its Pre-Spring 2021 collection by Riccardo Tisci. Instead of tapping his usual favorites — the Shayks and Jenners of the world, say — to model the lookbook, though, the designer went local, turning to his Burberry colleagues to showcase the brand's latest.

"I am so proud of this collection which not only reflects and celebrates the unique codes that make the house, but also the diversity of talent that represents our Burberry community, bringing the magic of the Burberry world to life," Tisci said in a statement. (It joins Gucci in tapping its employees to double as models for recent projects.)

Among the cast you'll find members of Burberry's retail team, copy team, design team, finance team, merchandising team and more, each photographed outside their homes in England (compliant with Covid-19 social distancing measures, a press release noted). One employee's cat even makes a cameo.

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

Once again, Tisci looked to the brand's rich heritage to inform the prints, motifs and silhouettes in the collection, updating them with contemporary colors, details and fits — "elements of both sophistication and street through the lens of the outdoors," he said. There's wool suiting cinched with sporty stripes, an argyle vest with cutouts, check prints overlaid with graffiti and trench coats with hoodies.

See all the looks from Burberry's Pre-Spring 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

