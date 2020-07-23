Wes Gordon Whips Up a 'Jewel Box' Collection for Carolina Herrera Resort 2021

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Many of the Resort 2021 collections were designed just as the world went into a Covid-19-imposed lockdown, resulting in a myriad of different moods, from pastel-colored optimism to practical, stark separates.

At Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon was inspired by dreamers. "The world is serious enough; fashion should let our dreams soar and bring us joy," he said in a release. Designing from home, he put together a tight collection in bright shades of "grapefruit" and "paprika" layered together on joyous prints or tulle confections. There may not be any red carpets or galas anytime soon, but the sequined numbers — the result of many efforts to capture the shine of a perfect diamond — are begging to be worn by some starlet under the flashing lights of the paparazzi.

"It is a jewel box collection and pieces that I designed as love letters to our clients," Gordon added.

See the complete Carolina Herrera Resort 2021 collection in the gallery:

20 Gallery 20 Images

