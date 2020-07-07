Virginie Viard Looked to Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's Fall 2020 Haute Couture Collection

See all the looks from the latest out of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's digital fashion week.

Photo: Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Chanel

On Tuesday, Chanel unveiled its latest haute couture collection, for Fall 2020, as part of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's digital fashion week.

Creative director Virginia Viard said that this time around, she drew from her predecessor and longtime boss, Karl Lagerfeld, to design big, bold retro looks accented by big, bold jewelry — all inspired by the late designer's social life.

"I was thinking about a punk princess coming out of Le Palace at dawn. With a taffeta dress, big hair, feathers and lots of jewelry," she wrote in the notes accompanying the 30-look lineup. "This collection is more inspired by Karl Lagerfeld than Gabrielle Chanel. Karl would go to Le Palace, he would accompany these very sophisticated and very dressed up women, who were very eccentric too."

Tonally, it's quite different from her Spring 2020 haute couture showing for the house, which cited Coco Chanel's time at Abbey of Aubazine as a source. Viard said that was intentional: "I like working like this, going in the opposite direction of what I did last time. I wanted complexity, sophistication."

See every single look from Chanel's Fall 2020 haute couture collection in the gallery, below.

