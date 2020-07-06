Christian Dior's Fall 2020 Couture Collection Was Inspired by Surrealism

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

On Monday, Christian Dior unveiled its Fall 2020 haute couture collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. But instead of presenting it on a runway — in front of an audience of customers, celebrities, editors, stylists and influencers — in Paris, the line debuted online, as Couture Week moved to an all-digital format, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The presentation was two-fold: The 37-look line was first unveiled through a short film directed by Matteo Garrone that premiered on Monday, and then was miniaturized on small mannequins arranged within a trunk fashioned to look like Dior's Avenue Montaigne headquarters, that will then travel across the globe, according to WWD.

This alternative format, however, is only temporary for the fashion house. Dior has been one of a handful of luxury brands to publicly announce efforts to return to some version of the live events that define the traditional fashion calendar. It's hosting a Cruise 2021 presentation in Lecce, Italy later this month — with some guests, but no live audience — and is hoping to move forward with a Spring 2021 ready-to-wear runway show in September during Paris Fashion Week (which, as of now, is still on). Of course, this is all subject to change.

Now, onto the clothes: The Fall 2020 haute couture collection was inspired by Surrealist artists, including Lee Miller, Dora Maar and Jacqueline Lamba. "Surrealist images manage to make visible what is in itself invisible," Chiuri said in a statement. "I'm interested in mystery and magic, which are also a way of exorcising uncertainty about the future." That translates to nature references (be it through color, texture or design detail), poetic silhouettes and ethereal fabrics and draping.

See every look from Christian Dior's Fall 2020 haute couture collection in the gallery, below.

37 Gallery 37 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.