Must Read: Clarisonic Is Shutting Down, Fenty Debuts Shoes by Amina Muaddi

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VF

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Clarisonic is shutting down

L'Oréal announced it would be closing Clarisonic, the skin-care device company it acquired in 2011, on Sept. 30, WWD reports. The news comes after years of decline. In an Instagram post confirming the news, Clarisonic wrote: "To our entire Clarisonic community, it has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all these years." Its products will be 50% off on its website and its authorized retail partners — Sephora, Ulta and Amazon — until its official shutdown date. {WWD}

Fenty releases footwear collection designed by Amina Muaddi

On Wednesday, Rihanna's luxury fashion brand announced the debut of Fenty 7-20, a capsule of shoes designed by Amina Muaddi in partnership with its in-house design team, which are meant to "represent the muse and the brand: strong, refined and feminine," according to a press release. There are four sandal silhouettes: Caged In, which features straps that cover the foot and wrap around the leg (available in white and pink); Braid Me Up, a minimal brown style with a suede, leather and crystal ankle strap; Code Word, a slingback with PVC detailing (available in white and green); and Meshy Mules, simple heeled slides with, as the name suggests, mesh (available in nude and black). You can buy them on the Fenty website, and on Farfetch starting on July 22. {Fashionista Inbox}

London Fashion Week will happen in September

The British Fashion Council confirmed this week that it plans on moving forward with London Fashion Week for Spring 2021 in September. According to Harper's Bazaar U.K., events — which will be a mix of live, socially-distanced gatherings and digital showcases — will take place from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, and are open to both womenswear and menswear brands. Milan and Paris will both be hosting spring fashion weeks as well, though some brands are expected to skip this season. {Harper's Bazaar U.K.}

Target adds badge to identify Black-owned brands online

Target has added new badge on its website to identify products from Black-owned and Black-founded brands, Allure reports. It can be found in the "At a Glance" section of an individual product page — like existing badges that call out clean, cruelty-free or vegan personal care merchandise. (You can see an example here.) In a statement to the magazine, the company said: "We have carried a number of Black-owned brands for years and continue to listen to guests to ensure we offer a compelling and relevant assortment that supports our guests' needs. Based on what our guests are searching for, we have started to implement icons online to help our guests find and support Black-owned brands and founders when they shop online." It's worth noting that Target has yet to sign Aurora James's 15 Percent Pledge, despite a campaign for it to do so. {Allure}

