CONCEPT PLAYA IS SEEKING A RETAIL ASSOCIATE IN THE HAMPTONS, NY

Concept Playa at The Surf Lodge is a new shopping experience for Summer 2020, inspired by the spirit of the Mexican and Brazilian beaches coming as one in Montauk.

Concept Playa

Concept Playa at The Surf Lodge is a new shopping experience for Summer 2020, inspired by the spirit of the Mexican and Brazilian beaches coming as one in Montauk, have curated a selection of international and local designers ranging from fashion, jewelry, beauty, artistry, furniture and home.

Responsibilities and Duties

Represent the Concept Playa brand by interacting with clients in the sale of products, meeting personal and boutique's sales objectives. Assist clients with Customer Service needs maintaining the brand's high standards. Cultivate strong client relationships and develop customer loyalty. Assist with inventory and special projects as needed.

Qualifications and Skills

Excellent selling skills with the ability to sell and negotiate as required for each transaction. Strong communication, both verbal and written, and interpersonal skills. Proficiency in Point of Sales (POS) systems and Google applications / e-mail. Strong understanding of Customer Service needs and customer priorities. Strong attention to detail with the ability to prioritize while handling multiple tasks simultaneously. Willingness to work non-traditional business hours including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Kindly note, we require that candidates live in Hamptons or can commute to the Hamptons.

Experience:

1 year of retail sales/customer service



Please email resume and short note of interest to: ConceptPlaya@thesurflodge.com