Great Outfits in Fashion History: Daisy Lowe in Ladylike Louis Vuitton

This look is from one of Marc Jacobs's all-time best collections for the French house.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Every fashion fan has a collection that they haven't stopped thinking about since it first hit the runway. For me, that was Louis Vuitton's Fall 2010 line, one of Marc Jacobs's best for the French fashion house. Packed with ladylike, '50s inspired shapes and those bow-bedecked pumps, it's my platonic ideal of a wardrobe.

And who better to wear those pinup-ready pieces than Daisy Lowe? She has long been a proponent of curve-enhancing style, and the dress she chose to wear to a May 2010 Louis Vuitton event in London certainly fits that bill. The bustier detail might not seem daywear-appropriate, but Lowe pulls off the sultry look with aplomb, and it's balanced out by the full skirt at the bottom. Wide velvet straps and a velvet bow at the waist are lovely details, and while my four-inch-plus pump days may be behind me, I still dream about the shoes she's wearing.

The finishing touches here are the tousled bed-head hair and smokey eye/nude lip pairing, which keeps the retro-look on the modern side of the line. Absolute perfection all around.

Shop Lowe/Louis Vuitton-inspired ladylike tops in the gallery below:

