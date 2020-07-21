Great Outfits in Fashion History: Daveed Diggs in a Very, Very Colorful Agnès B. Suit

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks

In the fall of 2015, I started trying to get everyone I knew to listen to the just-released soundtrack of a new musical I was dying to see. (It was called "Hamilton." Maybe you've heard of it.) There was so much about the music that I loved, but I was particularly enthralled by the vocal stylings of Daveed Diggs, the actor who played Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette. When I was finally able to see "Hamilton" on stage a couple years later, it was Diggs who stole the show with his impeccable comedic timing, speed-rapping prowess and preternatural ability to respond to the audience in real time without missing a beat.

But Diggs isn't just a talented actor and musician. He's also an unsung style hero.

A great stylist can make anyone look good, but it takes someone who actually enjoys playing with fashion — and is willing to take sartorial risks — to really stand out, and Diggs does that with aplomb. Whether showing up at industry events or making media appearances, he has shown a natural flair for clothing that ventures beyond the standard gray suit.

One of my favorite style moments from Diggs's archive was his July 2018 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." He wore a multicolored, patterned suit by Agnès B. for the occasion, which he paired with white leather sneakers, striped socks and a skinny blue tie. The busyness of pattern and the cacophony of vibrant colors might have seemed like too much on the rack, but Diggs managed to wear it in such a relaxed way that the pattern seemed more fun than overwhelming.

The specific suit that Diggs wore is no longer carried by Agnès B., but if you're looking to infuse a little of tha spirit into your own wardrobe via some funky color and pattern, there are plenty of options on the market – check out some of my favorites below, whether you want to start small with a pair colorful earrings or go all-in with psychedelically-printed cargo pants.

