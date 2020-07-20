Great Outfits in Fashion History: Diane Keaton's Baggy Leather Trousers

Diane Keaton and Jonathan Demmy leaving the "Crimes of the Heart" play in 1981. Photo: Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Some are born with a great wardrobe, some achieve a great closet of clothes and some have turtlenecks and oversize blazers thrust upon them. Diane Keaton falls into the latter category. The woman's worked wonders with the wardrobe basics for her decades long film career, often times adding a sartorial quirk — like a bowler hat or bowtie — to make her ensembles particularly memorable.

One look at Keaton's Instagram and it's obvious that she's as much of a fashion icon today as she was 40 years ago. The 74-year-old still rocks a wide-legged flare jean and knows how to pull a look together with a thick belt. Her collection of overcoats continue to exceed all outerwear expectations and no one has yet to look as cool as she does when wearing patterned pants under a skirt. But as fun it is to marvel at her current supply of chunky bottoms, it's even more exciting to turn the clock back to 1981 when she delighted us with a pair of baggy leather trousers.

Pulling off loose-fitting leather pants is an art. Of course, Keaton managed to figure it when the Kardashians were in diapers. Unlike a modern-day Kim take on the pants though — which would likely involve a body-tight top and stilettos — Keaton's take involves much more fabric. She wore her buttery, chocolate brown pair with a black striped turtleneck. Then, she finished the look with black pointed-toe pumps, leopard print socks and a caramel-colored bowler hat.

This outfit was worthy of applause when it hit the streets in the '80s and it would get a standing ovation if it made a comeback with a mask this fall. Ahead, shop six roomy leather pant options.

